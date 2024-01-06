How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at Teague Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Abilene Christian is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros sit at 241st.
- The Wildcats put up 76.4 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 79.6 the Vaqueros allow.
- Abilene Christian has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 79.6 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Abilene Christian is scoring 86.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.2 points per contest.
- The Wildcats are allowing 77.4 points per game this season at home, which is 2.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (79.6).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Abilene Christian has performed worse in home games this season, draining 5.6 treys per game with a 30.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 per game and a 36.7% percentage on the road.
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|W 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 83-73
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 86-84
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
