Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) facing the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Elijah Elliott: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JJ Howard: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|163rd
|75.8
|Points Scored
|73.4
|222nd
|280th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|79.6
|340th
|289th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|34.0
|286th
|247th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|321st
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.0
|347th
|172nd
|13.6
|Assists
|13.5
|180th
|301st
|13.4
|Turnovers
|14.2
|330th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.