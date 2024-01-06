If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Abilene Christian and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-2 NR NR 244

Abilene Christian's best wins

Against the Fordham Rams on November 19, Abilene Christian picked up its best win of the season, which was a 59-45 victory. That signature victory versus Fordham featured a team-high 15 points from Ali Abdou Dibba. Hunter Jack Madden, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 247/RPI) on November 6

88-82 at home over UTEP (No. 269/RPI) on December 17

77-71 over San Jose State (No. 272/RPI) on November 17

91-89 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on January 6

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Abilene Christian has the 175th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Wildcats' 17 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

