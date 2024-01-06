What are Abilene Christian's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 2-1 NR NR 234

Abilene Christian's best wins

Abilene Christian registered its best win of the season on November 29, when it defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks, who rank No. 177 in the RPI rankings, 94-76. With 31 points, Payton Hull was the leading scorer versus UT Arlington. Second on the team was Bella Earle, with 19 points.

Next best wins

62-53 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on January 6

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 342/RPI) on November 26

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Abilene Christian has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Abilene Christian is playing the 218th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have seven games left versus teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of Abilene Christian's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes

Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

