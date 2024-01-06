At Toyota Center on Saturday, January 6, Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets (17-16) host the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10). The tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Alperen Sengun vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 1355.8 1817.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.1 55.1 Fantasy Rank 4 19

Alperen Sengun vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 21.5 points, 8.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 109.9 per contest (second in NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Houston grabs 44.9 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while allowing 43.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

The Rockets knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 37.0% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 11.7 their opponents make, shooting 33.0% from deep.

Houston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA) while forcing 12.6 (22nd in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 31.0 points, 5.9 assists and 11.4 boards per contest.

The Bucks average 124.8 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 119.7 per outing (24th in the NBA). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Milwaukee ranks 10th in the league at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.0 its opponents average.

The Bucks knock down 14.3 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents (11.5). They are shooting 37.9% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.2%.

Milwaukee has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (17th in NBA action), 1.6 more than the 11.5 it forces on average (29th in the league).

Alperen Sengun vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game 3.4 5.8 Usage Percentage 27.6% 33.5% True Shooting Pct 60.1% 64.7% Total Rebound Pct 15.1% 18.0% Assist Pct 27.2% 28.4%

