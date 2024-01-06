Aryna Sabalenka will take on Victoria Azarenka in the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 semifinals on Saturday, January 6.

In this Semifinal matchup, Sabalenka is the favorite (-750) against Azarenka (+475) .

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024

The WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre

Queensland Tennis Centre Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 88.2% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Victoria Azarenka -750 Odds to Win Match +475 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 18-ranked Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4 on Friday, Sabalenka reached the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Azarenka beat No. 12-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Through 66 matches over the past year (across all court types), Sabalenka has played 20.3 games per match and won 59.2% of them.

In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has played an average of 19.9 games.

Azarenka has played 41 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 54.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Azarenka has played 28 matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In head-to-head matches, Sabalenka has two wins, while Azarenka has one. In their last match on August 13, 2021, Sabalenka was victorious 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka and Azarenka have matched up in six sets against each other, with Sabalenka winning four of them.

Sabalenka has the edge in 50 total games against Azarenka, taking 28 of them.

In three matches between Sabalenka and Azarenka, they have played 16.7 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

