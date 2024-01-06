2024 NCAA Bracketology: Baylor March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we expect Baylor to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Preseason national championship odds: +4000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Baylor ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-2
|1-0
|18
|18
|48
Baylor's best wins
Baylor defeated the No. 25 Auburn Tigers, 88-82, on November 7, in its signature win of the season. Ja'Kobe Walter, in that signature win, tallied a team-high 28 points with six rebounds and zero assists. Rayj Dennis also played a part with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 54/RPI) on December 5
- 98-79 at home over Cornell (No. 58/RPI) on January 2
- 95-91 over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 24
- 88-72 over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on November 22
- 108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on November 28
Baylor's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Baylor is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Bears have three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, the Bears have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Baylor has the 64th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Bears' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.
- In terms of Baylor's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Baylor's next game
- Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
