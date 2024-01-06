Can we expect Baylor to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Baylor's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

+4000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 18 18 48

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor's best wins

Baylor defeated the No. 25 Auburn Tigers, 88-82, on November 7, in its signature win of the season. Ja'Kobe Walter, in that signature win, tallied a team-high 28 points with six rebounds and zero assists. Rayj Dennis also played a part with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 54/RPI) on December 5

98-79 at home over Cornell (No. 58/RPI) on January 2

95-91 over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 24

88-72 over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on November 22

108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on November 28

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Baylor is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Bears have three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Bears have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Baylor has the 64th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Bears' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.

In terms of Baylor's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars

Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Baylor games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.