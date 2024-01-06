Can we expect Baylor to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Baylor's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-0 3-0 6 9 14

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor's best wins

Against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns on December 30, Baylor picked up its best win of the season, an 85-79 road victory. Against Texas, Jada Walker led the team by delivering 19 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 49/RPI) on December 3

71-50 at home over TCU (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 3

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 70/RPI) on December 16

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 85/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Baylor has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Bears have four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Baylor is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Baylor is playing the 61st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at Baylor's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Baylor games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.