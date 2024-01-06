Saturday's game features the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) squaring off at Gallagher-Iba Arena (on January 6) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 win for Baylor, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 77, Oklahoma State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.5)

Baylor (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Oklahoma State is 4-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Baylor's 7-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cowboys are 6-6-0 and the Bears are 8-3-0. Oklahoma State is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Baylor has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears put up 89.2 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +258 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.9 points per game.

The 36.4 rebounds per game Baylor accumulates rank 188th in college basketball, 7.8 more than the 28.6 its opponents collect.

Baylor hits 3.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (19th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0.

Baylor has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (156th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

