The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 52.6% from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

In games Baylor shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.

The Bears are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 106th.

The Bears score 89.2 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 66.0 the Cowboys allow.

Baylor has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Baylor performed better when playing at home last season, posting 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Bears ceded 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.

When playing at home, Baylor drained 1.0 more threes per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule