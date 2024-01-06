The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 52.6% from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
  • In games Baylor shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
  • The Bears are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 106th.
  • The Bears score 89.2 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 66.0 the Cowboys allow.
  • Baylor has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Baylor performed better when playing at home last season, posting 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Bears ceded 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Baylor drained 1.0 more threes per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Duke L 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 107-48 Ferrell Center
1/2/2024 Cornell W 98-79 Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/9/2024 BYU - Foster Pavilion
1/13/2024 Cincinnati - Foster Pavilion

