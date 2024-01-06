Saturday's contest features the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) squaring off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 82-80 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.3)

Florida (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky's 8-4-0 ATS record. The Gators are 10-3-0 and the Wildcats are 9-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 73.7 per outing (248th in college basketball).

Florida is first in the country at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 10.9 more than the 34.3 its opponents average.

Florida connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Gators rank 86th in college basketball with 99.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 73rd in college basketball defensively with 85.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.2 per game (296th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (238th in college basketball). They have a +212 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.7 points per game.

Kentucky is 108th in college basketball at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Kentucky knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.1 per game (16th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (58th in college basketball).

