2024 NCAA Bracketology: Houston Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Houston's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Houston ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|0-3
|NR
|NR
|103
Houston's best wins
On November 19, Houston captured its signature win of the season, a 106-74 victory over the Grambling Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 136) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against Grambling was Laila Blair, who posted 26 points with six rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 71-63 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on December 20
- 66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on December 14
- 86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 186/RPI) on December 8
- 99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 241/RPI) on November 10
- 81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on November 26
Houston's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Houston has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Houston is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Houston has been handed the 118th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Cougars have 15 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Houston has 15 games left this season, including five contests against Top 25 teams.
Houston's next game
- Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
