What are Houston's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-3 NR NR 103

Houston's best wins

On November 19, Houston captured its signature win of the season, a 106-74 victory over the Grambling Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 136) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against Grambling was Laila Blair, who posted 26 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on December 14

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 186/RPI) on December 8

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 241/RPI) on November 10

81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on November 26

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Houston has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Houston is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Schedule insights

Houston has been handed the 118th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cougars have 15 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Houston has 15 games left this season, including five contests against Top 25 teams.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars

Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

