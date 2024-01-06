Saturday's contest between the No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) at Fertitta Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-57 and heavily favors Houston to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, West Virginia 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-18.4)

Houston (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 131.6

Houston is 8-4-0 against the spread, while West Virginia's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Cougars have a 2-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mountaineers have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Houston has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in the last 10 games. West Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 26.5 points per game with a +345 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allow 49.4 per contest (first in college basketball).

Houston pulls down 41.2 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 32.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by nine boards per game.

Houston makes 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (120th in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 per game its opponents make at a 27.2% rate.

The Cougars average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and give up 65.5 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.8 per game (11th in college basketball action) while forcing 17.2 (sixth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.