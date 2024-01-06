The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a 13-game winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

Houston has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 128th.

The Cougars record 75.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.5 the Mountaineers give up.

Houston is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston averaged 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Cougars were better at home last season, surrendering 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 in road games.

Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule