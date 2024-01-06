The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a 13-game winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cougars have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
  • Houston has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 128th.
  • The Cougars record 75.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.5 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Houston is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston averaged 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Cougars were better at home last season, surrendering 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 in road games.
  • Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Texas A&M W 70-66 Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Texas State W 72-37 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-42 Fertitta Center
1/6/2024 West Virginia - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

