What are Incarnate Word's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Incarnate Word ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-2 NR NR 221

Incarnate Word's best wins

On November 27, Incarnate Word claimed its signature win of the season, a 57-44 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 285) in the RPI rankings. With 16 points, Destiny Terrell was the top scorer versus Prairie View A&M. Second on the team was Aliyah Collins, with 12 points.

Next best wins

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on November 19

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 327/RPI) on December 10

Incarnate Word's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Incarnate Word is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Incarnate Word has been handed the 167th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Cardinals' 16 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records over .500.

UIW has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Incarnate Word's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

