How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) for a contest between Southland rivals at McDermott Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Nicholls State vs Houston Christian (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Northwestern State vs Lamar (7:00 PM ET | January 6)
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Incarnate Word is 4-5 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 18th.
- The Cardinals score 75.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 67.1 the Islanders allow.
- When Incarnate Word puts up more than 67.1 points, it is 3-5.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- Incarnate Word is averaging 82.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 73.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cardinals have been better at home this year, ceding 69.8 points per game, compared to 82.9 in road games.
- At home, Incarnate Word is making 2.3 more treys per game (10.3) than on the road (8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (43.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UIC
|W 67-66
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|L 77-74
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Our Lady of the Lake
|W 83-74
|McDermott Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|McDermott Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
