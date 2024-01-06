The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

In games Indiana shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.

The Hoosiers score 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).

Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Ohio State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 51st.

The Buckeyes' 79.1 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.

When Ohio State gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 11-1.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.

The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.2).

Indiana averaged 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.

At home, Ohio State sunk 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall 12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall 1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall 1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena 1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule