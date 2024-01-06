Jabari Smith Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smith, in his last game (January 5 loss against the Timberwolves), posted 16 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 15.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 8.0 Assists -- 1.5 0.9 PRA -- 23.5 24.2 PR -- 22 23.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Bucks

Smith has taken 10.2 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 11.2% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smith is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Smith's Rockets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 119.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 11.5 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 28 16 5 2 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.