Jae'Sean Tate and his Houston Rockets teammates will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Tate, in his most recent showing, had in a 122-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Below, we break down Tate's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.2 4.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 9.8 9.2 PR -- 8.7 8.1



Jae'Sean Tate Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Tate has made 2.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 4.7% of his team's total makes.

Tate's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 119.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

The Bucks allow 26.7 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Jae'Sean Tate vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 19 0 3 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.