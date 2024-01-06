The Houston Rockets, with Jalen Green, take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 122-95 loss against the Timberwolves, Green had 20 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Green, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 17.5 16.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 5.0 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.7 PRA -- 25.2 24.6 PR -- 22.1 21.9 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.9



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 18.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.4.

On defense, the Bucks have allowed 119.7 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

The Bucks concede 26.7 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 11.5 makes per game, sixth in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 29 16 2 7 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.