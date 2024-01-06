Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jani Hakanpaa find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- In one of 37 games this season, Hakanpaa scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Predators this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.
- Hakanpaa's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
