Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators meet on Saturday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Pavelski interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Pavelski has a goal in 15 games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 26 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Pavelski has an assist in 17 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 37 Games 5 35 Points 7 15 Goals 2 20 Assists 5

