2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lamar March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on Lamar to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Lamar ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-7
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|307
Lamar's best wins
In its signature victory of the season, Lamar beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in an 83-65 win on November 24. Terry Anderson, as the leading scorer in the victory over Bethune-Cookman, compiled 20 points, while Adam Hamilton was second on the squad with 16.
Next best wins
- 84-81 over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26
- 90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 318/RPI) on November 14
- 97-73 at home over UL Monroe (No. 336/RPI) on December 14
- 90-70 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on January 6
Lamar's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3
Schedule insights
- Lamar gets to face the 10th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Cardinals' 17 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records over .500.
- Lamar's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Lamar's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Lamar Cardinals -7.5
- Total: 156.5 points
