Can we count on Lamar to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Lamar's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-0 NR NR 307

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Lamar beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in an 83-65 win on November 24. Terry Anderson, as the leading scorer in the victory over Bethune-Cookman, compiled 20 points, while Adam Hamilton was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

84-81 over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 26

90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 318/RPI) on November 14

97-73 at home over UL Monroe (No. 336/RPI) on December 14

90-70 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Lamar gets to face the 10th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Cardinals' 17 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records over .500.

Lamar's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Lamar Cardinals -7.5

Lamar Cardinals -7.5 Total: 156.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Lamar games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.