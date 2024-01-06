If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Lamar and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 77

Lamar's best wins

Lamar defeated the No. 148-ranked (according to the RPI) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 63-60, on December 13, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. The leading scorer against Louisiana was Sabria Dean, who tallied 30 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 177/RPI) on November 10

70-53 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 221/RPI) on January 4

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 226/RPI) on December 30

73-56 at home over Northwestern State (No. 246/RPI) on January 6

56-44 over UTEP (No. 263/RPI) on November 22

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Lamar has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Lamar has drawn the 71st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Cardinals have 16 games left this year, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.

In terms of Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: McNeese Cowgirls vs. Lamar Cardinals

McNeese Cowgirls vs. Lamar Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

