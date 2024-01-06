Saturday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) and Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 83-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Lamar, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 83, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-12.4)

Lamar (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Lamar is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Northwestern State's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Cardinals are 8-2-0 and the Demons are 8-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. Lamar is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 games, while Northwestern State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.5 points per game to rank 39th in college basketball and are giving up 78 per outing to rank 323rd in college basketball.

Lamar comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It is recording 40.5 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.6 per outing.

Lamar knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.2. It shoots 37.3% from deep while its opponents hit 35.2% from long range.

The Cardinals rank 148th in college basketball by averaging 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 210th in college basketball, allowing 91.3 points per 100 possessions.

Lamar forces 14.2 turnovers per game (50th in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (306th in college basketball action).

