It's Week 18 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding quarterbacks -- you've come to the right place!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 18

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 369.8 23.1 33.8 6.0 Jalen Hurts Eagles 356.3 22.3 32.6 9.7 Lamar Jackson Ravens 331.2 20.7 28.6 9.3 Dak Prescott Cowboys 317.8 19.9 34.6 3.4 Jordan Love Packers 300.6 18.8 34.2 2.9 Brock Purdy 49ers 295.6 18.5 27.8 2.4 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 280.1 17.5 37.3 4.7 Jared Goff Lions 268.1 16.8 35.8 2.0 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 267.8 16.7 33.4 3.6 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 262.8 16.4 33.3 2.1 Russell Wilson Broncos 256.9 17.1 29.8 5.3 C.J. Stroud Texans 255.5 18.3 33.8 2.6 Sam Howell Commanders 250.2 15.6 36.6 2.8 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 246.4 16.4 34.7 4.5 Matthew Stafford Rams 243.3 16.2 34.7 1.4 Justin Herbert Chargers 234.2 18.0 35.1 4.0 Justin Fields Bears 221.5 18.5 29.5 9.7 Derek Carr Saints 213.9 13.4 32.5 1.9 Geno Smith Seahawks 207.0 14.8 33.6 2.4 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 200.5 15.4 32.1 5.9 Gardner Minshew Colts 187.7 12.5 31.1 2.2 Desmond Ridder Falcons 161.5 11.5 25.6 3.6 Bryce Young Panthers 152.3 10.2 33.9 2.5 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 -

