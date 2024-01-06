What are North Texas' chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-1 NR NR 83

North Texas' best wins

North Texas notched its best win of the season on December 6, when it defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who rank No. 135 in the RPI rankings, 73-66. Tommisha Lampkin, as the leading scorer in the win over UAPB, tallied 20 points, while Desiray Kernal was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 136/RPI) on November 9

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 148/RPI) on December 17

74-63 on the road over Temple (No. 162/RPI) on January 2

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 192/RPI) on November 16

71-59 over Samford (No. 215/RPI) on November 24

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, North Texas has six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, North Texas is playing the 242nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Looking at North Texas' upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: North Texas Eagles vs. Wichita State Shockers

North Texas Eagles vs. Wichita State Shockers Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

