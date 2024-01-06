Saturday's game at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) matching up with the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for North Texas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Tulane projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against North Texas. The total has been set at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Line: North Texas -5.5

North Texas -5.5 Point Total: 144.5

North Texas vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Tulane 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Tulane

Pick ATS: Tulane (+5.5)



Tulane (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



North Texas has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Tulane is 5-6-0. The Mean Green have a 7-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Green Wave have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 158.8 points per game, 14.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, North Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Tulane has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 69.5 points per game to rank 294th in college basketball while allowing 59.2 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball) and have a +135 scoring differential overall.

The 36.5 rebounds per game North Texas averages rank 180th in college basketball, and are 4.0 more than the 32.5 its opponents record per contest.

North Texas makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (59th in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 per game its opponents make at a 29.2% rate.

The Mean Green record 94.3 points per 100 possessions (193rd in college basketball), while allowing 80.2 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

North Texas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Mean Green commit 11.7 per game (176th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (127th in college basketball play).

