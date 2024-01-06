The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • North Texas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Mean Green are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 308th.
  • The Mean Green average 69.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 78.2 the Green Wave allow.
  • North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Texas put up 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
  • The Mean Green surrendered 53.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 59.8 when playing on the road.
  • At home, North Texas averaged 0.3 more treys per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 UT Arlington W 78-52 UNT Coliseum
12/30/2023 LSU-Shreveport W 80-57 UNT Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wichita State W 74-62 Charles Koch Arena
1/6/2024 Tulane - UNT Coliseum
1/13/2024 Temple - UNT Coliseum
1/17/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

