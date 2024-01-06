Saturday's game between the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Grambling securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 72, Prairie View A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Grambling (-1.1)

Grambling (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Grambling has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Prairie View A&M is 6-5-0. The Tigers have a 5-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Grambling has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall. Prairie View A&M has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 7.9 points per game, with a -102 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (274th in college basketball), and allow 79.1 per outing (338th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game Prairie View A&M accumulates rank 298th in the country, 6.9 fewer than the 40.8 its opponents record.

Prairie View A&M makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc (262nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.9%.

Prairie View A&M has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.6 per game (264th in college basketball) while forcing 16.5 (11th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.