The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline FanDuel Grambling (-1.5) 136.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Panthers are 6-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Grambling has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.