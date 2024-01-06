Will Rice be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Rice's complete tournament resume.

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 2-0 NR NR 137

Rice's best wins

Rice, in its best win of the season, took down the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 84-56 on December 2. Destiny Jackson led the offense versus Texas A&M-CC, dropping 17 points. Second on the team was Malia Fisher with 15 points.

Next best wins

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 182/RPI) on November 19

65-63 on the road over SMU (No. 208/RPI) on January 7

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 234/RPI) on November 9

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254/RPI) on November 6

85-59 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 285/RPI) on December 16

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Rice has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Rice has drawn the 190th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Owls have 16 games left this year, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records above .500.

Rice has 16 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers

Rice Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

