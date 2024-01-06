Saturday's game between the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) and the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 80-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rice squad taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rice vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 80, UTSA 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-8.2)

Rice (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

Both Rice and UTSA are 5-8-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Owls are 5-8-0 and the Roadrunners are 8-5-0. Rice has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 contests. UTSA has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have been outscored by 1.7 points per game (scoring 72.8 points per game to rank 236th in college basketball while allowing 74.5 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball) and have a -24 scoring differential overall.

Rice prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is recording 37.0 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.9 per outing.

Rice makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 30.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.2% from long range.

The Owls rank 249th in college basketball with 92.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 286th in college basketball defensively with 94.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Rice has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (176th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (259th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.