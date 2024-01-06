The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) are home in AAC play against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
  • Rice is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 164th.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Owls average are 6.3 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (79.1).
  • When Rice scores more than 79.1 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice Home & Away Comparison

  • Rice is posting 81.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 59.5 points per contest.
  • The Owls are giving up 68.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.4 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.5).
  • When playing at home, Rice is making 2.4 more threes per game (8.4) than on the road (6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (24.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M W 82-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 Louisiana L 84-67 Tudor Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ Tulane L 84-59 Devlin Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UTSA - Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center
1/12/2024 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
1/16/2024 Charlotte - Tudor Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.