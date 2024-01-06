The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) are home in AAC play against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas

Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.

Rice is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 164th.

The 72.8 points per game the Owls average are 6.3 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (79.1).

When Rice scores more than 79.1 points, it is 4-1.

Rice Home & Away Comparison

Rice is posting 81.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 59.5 points per contest.

The Owls are giving up 68.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.4 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.5).

When playing at home, Rice is making 2.4 more threes per game (8.4) than on the road (6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (24.5%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule