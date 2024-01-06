The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) face the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. UTSA matchup.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas

Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline UTSA Moneyline

Rice vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Rice has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Owls' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

UTSA has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this year.

So far this year, nine out of the Roadrunners' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

