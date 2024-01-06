On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Houston Rockets (15-12) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSWI

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Fred VanVleet averages 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 14 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green averages 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks posts 13.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He's also sinking 60.1% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 26 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Bucks are getting 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Brook Lopez this year.

Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bucks are receiving 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Khris Middleton this season.

Rockets vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Rockets Bucks 111.6 Points Avg. 124.6 107.7 Points Allowed Avg. 118.8 46.1% Field Goal % 49.9% 36.2% Three Point % 38.3%

