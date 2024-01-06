The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) face the Houston Rockets (17-16) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Rockets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 238.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total above 238.5 points.

Houston's outings this season have a 222.4-point average over/under, 16.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Houston has a 21-12-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rockets have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 21 60% 124.8 237.3 119.7 229.6 238.7 Rockets 10 30.3% 112.5 237.3 109.9 229.6 221.9

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

The Rockets have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.700, 14-6-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).

The Rockets average 7.2 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Bucks give up (119.7).

When it scores more than 119.7 points, Houston is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Rockets and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 21-12 6-2 14-19 Bucks 15-20 8-12 22-13

Rockets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Rockets Bucks 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 124.8 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-18 5-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 24-9 109.9 Points Allowed (PG) 119.7 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 20-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-4 17-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-1

