The Houston Rockets (17-16) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) at Toyota Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets enter this game on the heels of a 122-95 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday. Jalen Green's team-leading 20 points paced the Rockets in the loss.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Out Leg 9.8 7 1.2 Dillon Brooks SG Out Oblique 13.6 3.5 1.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Live Stream:

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5.5 238.5

