How to Watch the Rockets vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (17-16) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) at Toyota Center on January 6, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Houston has an 8-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 24th.
- The Rockets put up an average of 112.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 119.7 the Bucks allow.
- Houston has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets put up 113.8 points per game at home, 3.3 more than away (110.5). Defensively they give up 106.2 per game, 9.6 fewer points than away (115.8).
- At home, Houston allows 106.2 points per game. Away, it allows 115.8.
- At home the Rockets are picking up 24.6 assists per game, 1.6 less than on the road (26.2).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Dillon Brooks
|Questionable
|Oblique
