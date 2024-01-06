Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Saturday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -108)

The 22.5-point over/under for Sengun on Saturday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 8.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -154)

Saturday's points prop bet for Fred VanVleet is 18.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 17.2.

He has pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).

VanVleet has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 19.5-point prop bet for Jalen Green on Saturday is 2.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (17.5).

He has averaged 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Green averages 3.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +100)

The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.1 less rebounds per game (11.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -154)

The 25.4 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.1 less than his over/under on Saturday (25.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

