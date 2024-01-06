On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Roope Hintz going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

In 11 of 35 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.

He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:10 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 3 3 0 18:20 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

