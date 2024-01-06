Saturday's contest that pits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 74, Sam Houston 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-6.5)

Louisiana Tech (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sam Houston has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisiana Tech is 7-5-0. The Bearkats are 8-5-0 and the Bulldogs are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Sam Houston is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games, while Louisiana Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 71.8 points per game (261st in college basketball) and allowing 72.2 (205th in college basketball).

Sam Houston pulls down 37.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) compared to the 36.8 of its opponents.

Sam Houston knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (214th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make while shooting 30.3% from deep.

The Bearkats' 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 306th in college basketball, and the 88.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 151st in college basketball.

Sam Houston forces 14.2 turnovers per game (49th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (312th in college basketball action).

