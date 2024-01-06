The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

Sam Houston has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats rank 107th.

The Bearkats average 8.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Bulldogs allow (63.6).

Sam Houston is 6-4 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Sam Houston is scoring 9.4 more points per game at home (76.2) than away (66.8).

The Bearkats are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (77.1).

At home, Sam Houston drains 8.5 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule