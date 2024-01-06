Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET.
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|Sam Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-7.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-7.5)
|136.5
|-350
|+265
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Sam Houston is 5-7-1 ATS this year.
- The Bearkats have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.
