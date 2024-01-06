The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) are favored (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -6.5 136.5

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston has played nine games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.

Sam Houston's average game total this season has been 144, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Sam Houston has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread.

Sam Houston has been posted as the underdog six times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Bearkats have been at least a +240 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sam Houston has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 7 58.3% 76.8 148.6 63.6 135.8 139.7 Sam Houston 9 69.2% 71.8 148.6 72.2 135.8 139.2

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs had two wins against the spread in CUSA play last season.

The Bearkats average 8.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (63.6).

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Sam Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 7-5-0 4-2 6-6-0 Sam Houston 6-7-0 2-4 8-5-0

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits

Louisiana Tech Sam Houston 8-0 Home Record 4-2 2-5 Away Record 2-6 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

