Saturday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) going head to head against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at 3:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for SFA, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, SFA projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against UT Arlington. The over/under is currently listed at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

3:00 PM ET

Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum

William R. Johnson Coliseum Line: SFA -7.5

SFA -7.5 Point Total: 145.5

SFA vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, UT Arlington 68

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. UT Arlington

Pick ATS: SFA (-7.5)



SFA (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



SFA has a 5-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UT Arlington, who is 9-3-0 ATS. The 'Jacks have gone over the point total in seven games, while Mavericks games have gone over eight times. The teams average 151.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, SFA has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks' +137 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.6 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per outing (121st in college basketball).

The 38.9 rebounds per game SFA averages rank 83rd in the country, and are 6.2 more than the 32.7 its opponents grab per contest.

SFA connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The 'Jacks average 92.1 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball), while giving up 80.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

SFA forces 17.6 turnovers per game (fourth in college basketball) while committing 17.8 (363rd in college basketball action).

