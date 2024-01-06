The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA Stats Insights

This season, the 'Jacks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

SFA is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 94th.

The 'Jacks record 78.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 73.5 the Mavericks give up.

SFA is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA Home & Away Comparison

SFA is posting 80.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.4 points per contest.

Defensively the 'Jacks have been better in home games this year, ceding 62.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, SFA has fared worse at home this year, making 5.3 threes per game with a 26% three-point percentage, compared to 7 per game and a 36.1% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Upcoming Schedule