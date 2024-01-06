Can we count on SFA to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on SFA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 3-1 NR NR 192

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA's best wins

SFA, in its best win of the season, defeated the Portland Pilots 76-71 on December 7. With 21 points, Kurstyn Harden was the leading scorer versus Portland. Second on the team was Kyla Deck, with 14 points.

Next best wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on November 25

66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 186/RPI) on December 21

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 234/RPI) on December 2

79-69 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on January 4

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 326/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

SFA has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three), but also has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 losses (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

SFA has been handed the 173rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ladyjacks have 16 games left this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records over .500.

SFA has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming SFA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.