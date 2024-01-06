If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Tarleton State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Tarleton State ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 3-0 NR NR 122

Tarleton State's best wins

When Tarleton State took down the UT Arlington Mavericks, who are ranked No. 190 in the RPI, on January 4 by a score of 78-76, it was its signature win of the year so far. With 18 points, Lue Williams was the top scorer versus UT Arlington. Second on the team was Kiandre Gaddy, with 15 points.

Next best wins

68-66 on the road over SFA (No. 194/RPI) on November 29

66-59 over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on November 20

79-66 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 260/RPI) on December 29

82-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 310/RPI) on November 9

77-75 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on December 2

Tarleton State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Tarleton State has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Texans are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Tarleton State has drawn the 231st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Texans' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Tarleton St's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tarleton State's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Tarleton State Texans

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Tarleton State Texans Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

