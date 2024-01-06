Will TCU be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features TCU's full tournament resume.

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-2 1-2 23 23 55

TCU's best wins

TCU's best victory of the season came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to the RPI. TCU secured the 88-81 neutral-site win on November 25. Agnes Emma-Nnopu, as the top point-getter in the win over Nebraska, amassed 26 points, while Sedona Prince was second on the squad with 23.

Next best wins

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 77/RPI) on December 17

76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 79/RPI) on November 6

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 92/RPI) on December 1

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on November 12

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 146/RPI) on December 30

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, TCU has five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

TCU has drawn the 194th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Horned Frogs have 15 games left this year, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing TCU's upcoming schedule, it has five games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

TCU's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

